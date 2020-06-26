85ºF

This is what Houstonians are saying on social media about the latest ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Lina Hidalgo gives an update on coronavirus in Harris County.
HOUSTONHarris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday morning a ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order moving the county to Level 1 on the coronavirus threat scale.

The move came after Houston saw a rapid spike in cases this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars and rafting and tubing businesses to close and restaurants are ordered to scale back to 50% capacity starting Monday.

The news brought mixed reactions from Houston-area Twitter users, as some were grateful that the move was made while others think it’s too little too late.

Read the reactions below:

