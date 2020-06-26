This is what Houstonians are saying on social media about the latest ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday morning a ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order moving the county to Level 1 on the coronavirus threat scale.

The move came after Houston saw a rapid spike in cases this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars and rafting and tubing businesses to close and restaurants are ordered to scale back to 50% capacity starting Monday.

The news brought mixed reactions from Houston-area Twitter users, as some were grateful that the move was made while others think it’s too little too late.

Read the reactions below:

harris county is severe now on covid-19 and our largest medical center in the world is full ... houston, do better. — ashley 🇲🇽 (@ashelynava) June 26, 2020

The largest medical center in the world is at 100% ICU capacity. We are shifting to SURGE capacity. Please wear a mask & keep yourself & everyone else SAFE! STAY HOME! We need to do better as human beings! #HarrisCounty #TexasCOVID #GregAbbott #StayHome — Yasmeen (@yasmeenjamali90) June 26, 2020

Harris County is back on a stay at home order, I SWEARRRR if y’all go buying out all the toilet paper again — Emma (@emmanj98) June 26, 2020

Judge Hidalgo has moved Harris County up to COVID-19 threat level RED. She also said we are the canary in the coal mine for the rest of the country.



I don’t particularly want to be the canary. 😕 — Kimberly (@kimberweeme) June 26, 2020

Y’all know how much lower COVID cases would be in Harris County if we would’ve just gone along with @LinaHidalgoTX mandatory mask rule or whatever?! But nooo there goes @GregAbbott_TX reopening Texas and saying masks aren’t mandatory smh!! — Ale Trejo (@AliiT13) June 26, 2020

y’all think we about to go back to school in August? bc the way Harris county is got me like pic.twitter.com/HuNRZMxRHg — riri! (@edesirim) June 26, 2020

Wow! We’re at Level 1 in Harris County. We will never see Level 4 again. This movie is crazy. — Rock$teady (@rockn9s_n_htown) June 26, 2020

so texas closed down everything before cases increased then slowly opened everything back up w no vaccine or mandatory masks and is now ordering a stay at home order after everyone caught it but nobody saw it coming? o o o okay 🤡 — ero (@eromannyy) June 26, 2020