Teen shot while riding with friends in golf cart in northwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON – Five juveniles were driving around in a golf cart in northwest Houston Tuesday night when one of them was shot, police said.

Police said the incident happened on Ferguson Way near West Montgomery Road at around 9:20 p.m.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the leg and torso.

During the course of their investigation, police said they learned that the teen was on a golf cart with four of his friends when a car with three suspects inside pulled up and opened fire on them. The vehicle was described as being a brown, older model GMC.

Police said the teens fled in their golf cart to Observatory and Ferguson, where they left the golf cart and fled on foot to the block over. The teens then went to their homes and notified their parents, police said.

Officers said the teen that was hurt is expected to survive.