Good Samaritan attempts to help 2 women trapped in car after crash in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A good Samaritan jumped into action to help rescue two women trapped in a car following a pair of crashes in northwest Houston.

Police said those crashes happened on Wednesday off Highway 290 and Antoine at around 12:30 a.m.

A man said he initially got out to help a box truck that had rolled over after possibly being hit by a black car. That's when the good Samaritan said he saw a white Jeep that appeared to be speeding slam right into the back of the black car.

Authorities said crews arrived at the scene and it took them, as well as the good Samaritan, about five minutes to pull the women out of the car. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Witnesses said the man inside the Jeep was spotted throwing something out of the vehicle after the crash. Investigators said officers later found a bottle of alcohol at the scene, which is believed to be from that driver. Officers said he was not hurt in the crash.