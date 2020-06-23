H-E-B to make $2-per-hour pay raise permanent

HOUSTON – Great news for H-E-B employees: the company’s “Texas Proud Pay” raise will be permanent, becoming the largest pay raise in company history.

In a news release Monday evening, H-E-B said the $2-per-hour raise was originally made to be temporary for employees working through the coronavirus pandemic, but the company said that the pandemic will stick around for longer. It was extended three times since April.

“We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses,” H-E-B said in the statement.

The pay raise was scheduled to end June 21.

Store and supply chain workers will be eligible for accelerated and paid increases moving forward, the company said in a release.

H-E-B also announced it will make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid company holiday.