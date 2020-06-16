Funeral details released for Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who died of coronavirus

HOUSTON – The funeral service Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who died Saturday of coronavirus will be laid to rest on Friday, officials announced Monday.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, was a 14-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and succumbed to his weeks-long battle with coronavirus, officials said.

A funeral service for Menchaca will be held at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, located at 2921 Center St. in Deer Park, Texas on Friday, June 19. Due to limited seating, the funeral will be closed to the public but you can watch it on the HCSO Facebook page.

“The community is welcome to join us for outdoor ceremonies. Additional details will be forthcoming later this week," HCSO officials wrote in a release Monday.

Menchaca was the second HCSO employee to die after contracting the virus. Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, who was also 70 years old, died in early May after a long battle with the virus.

