3 CFISD athletic trainers honored with awards after working together to help injured student athlete

The Greater Houston Athletic Trainers’ Society recently honored three Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District athletic trainers who worked together to save an injured student athlete’s life during a wrestling invitational back in January.

The organization awarded Cypress Park High School Head Athletic Trainer Alain Dorval, Cypress Lakes High School Head Athletic Trainer Heather Smith and Cypress Falls High School Assistant Athletic Trainer Ross Little with G“HATS” Off Awards. The award recognizes the actions taken by an athletic trainer under unusual circumstances to protect those in his or her care, according to a release from the district.

During the district’s 18th annual wrestling invitational in January, Dorval, Smith and Little worked together to help stabilize a student athlete who suffered spinal and neck injuries. According to a release from the district, Little stabilized the athlete’s neck while sending another athletic trainer to notify Dorval, who reached the mat alongside Smith, Dr. Randall Camarillo, the supervising physician, and emergency medical services personnel. Dr. Camarillo determined it was best to stabilize the athlete to a backboard for transport to the hospital. The medical team worked together to get the athlete on the backboard, stretcher and in the ambulance, according to the release.

“Their actions led to the life of a student-athlete being preserved,” said R. Joseph Hebert, Langham Creek High School head athletic trainer and GHATS honors and awards committee chairman. “Their actions highlight why the profession of athletic training is of such importance. Professionals such as this help make safe sports participation possible. On behalf of the executive board and membership, we thank these individuals for representing the profession of athletic training so well.”