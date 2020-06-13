Austin man accused of smashing windows of HPD vehicle during protest now faces new federal civil disorder charge

HOUSTON – A 32-year-old Austin man who was previously accused of smashing the windows of a Houston Police Department vehicle during May 29 protests in downtown, now faces a new federal charge in connection with , according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Last week, Travis Glendon Martin III was charged with felony criminal mischief charge after Houston police said he shattered the windows of an HPD patrol vehicle near the intersection of Capitol Street and La Branch Street.

READ: Houston police release mugshots of suspects accused of damaging police vehicle, striking police officer during protests

On Friday, he appeared in federal court on a civil disorder charge. A June 5 criminal complaint alleges he lowered his shoulder and rammed it into an officer in an attempt to break through a police blockade that was preventing protesters from going on Interstate 45.

According to the complaint, officers attempted to gain control of Martin who had been exhibiting passive resistance by placing his arms underneath his body as he lay on the ground. Due to Martin’s actions, another person was able to remove a traffic cone and throw it at the officers while they were trying to take Martin into custody, according to the complaint.

Martin’s actions emboldened others to commit similar acts, according to the complaint. During his arrest, another person threw traffic cones at the officers, which further obstructed, delayed and adversely affected commerce up the ramp and onto the interstate, according to the charges.

If convicted of the federal civil disorder charge, Martin faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

The FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Schammel is prosecuting the case.