Man shot after barging in on ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in SE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man was shot multiple times after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in southeast Houston Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said it happened at an apartment on Oakcliff Street near Carrolton Street at around 12:49 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man, who had been shot three or four times.

Police said the man barged into an apartment where his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were. Officers said that’s when the new boyfriend fired at the old one. The suspect told officers it was out of self-defense.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.