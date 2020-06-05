Ask 2: When will my kids be able to visit playgrounds in Houston?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When will my kids be able to visit and play in playgrounds?

The answer: Although parks are open for recreational activities, city-owned playgrounds remain closed for the time being due to COVID-19 concerns. This also includes swimming pools and splash pads, according to Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a press conference back in April that playgrounds will be closed for the month of May. Later he asked Parks and Recreation Department to keep swimming pools and splash pads closed for the entire summer.

There is no definite date on when playgrounds can fully reopen.

If your child attends daycare or summer camp, outdoor playgrounds can open at the discretion of the facility as long as they follow normal cleaning and sanitization routines, according to Gov. Abbott’s guidelines on reopening Texas.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.