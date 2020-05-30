GALLERY: See spectacular photos from the historic SpaceX Demo 2 launch

(AP) – A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company thundered away from Earth with two Americans on Saturday, ushering in a new era of commercial space travel and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The flight had been delayed three days because of stormy weather in Florida. The two astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday for a stay of up to four months.

Here are photos from the historic moment.

