Houstonians say these are 5 of the best waterparks to visit in Texas this summer

HOUSTON – Summertime in Texas means waterparks are opening back up.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that waterparks can open at 25% capacity starting Friday.

If you are looking for a great waterpark to bring your family to, or if it’s your first time visiting one, our KPRC 2 Facebook audience named some of their favorite waterparks to visit during the Texas summer.

Here’s what they said:

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

Location: New Braunfels

Many Texans flock to the original Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels, just about a three hour drive from Houston. Those who shared their favorite waterparks in Texas said they highly recommend this park for its scenery and attractions.

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Located: Spring

Fun fact: If you remember WaterWorld back in the day, several of its attractions were moved to Splashtown after the closure of AstroWorld in 2005.

Great Wolf Lodge

Location: Grapevine

Great for families of all ages, Great Wolf Lodge is an indoor waterpark, arcade, and resort all in one. Some of our Facebook followers say it’s “the coolest."

Big Rivers Waterpark

Location: New Caney

This family-friendly waterpark is well-praised after safely reopening during Memorial Day weekend, according to their Facebook followers. The waterpark also features dry attractions such as a petting zoo and a giant zip line.

Typhoon Texas

Location: Katy

Typhoon Texas is home to the most Texas slide of the park: the Typhoon, decorated with a Texas flag where you and up to five people ride vertically on a Texas-sized wall.

