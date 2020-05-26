Fort Bend ISD to hold in-person high school graduations in June

Published: May 26, 2020, 9:30 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:38 am

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commencement exercises for Fort Bend ISD’s Class of 2020 have been postponed to June and relocated to FBISD’s Kenneth Hall Stadium, the district announced.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions:

Yes, in order to maximize social distancing, the district says the ceremonies will be ticketed events, and guests will be limited to four tickets per graduate.

Per the Texas Education Agency (TEA), school systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive to students, families, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.

Fort Bend ISD says they will not grant requests for additional tickets to the 2020 Graduation ceremonies.

Each ceremony will be streamed live via www.youtube.com. Visit www.fortbendisd.com/graduation to access the link on the day of the graduate’s ceremony. The district said ceremonies will also be available to view on Fort Bend ISD’s Youtube channel a couple of days following the ceremony.

The new graduation dates and times are listed below:

Monday, June 1, 2020

8 a.m. Austin HS

8 p.m. Ridge Point HS

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

8 a.m. Hightower HS

8 p.m. Bush HS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

8 a.m. Elkins HS

8 p.m. Dulles HS

Thursday, June 4, 2020

8 a.m. Clements HS

8 p.m. Marshall HS

Friday, June 5, 2020

8 a.m. Kempner HS

8 p.m. Travis HS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

8 a.m. Willowridge HS

8 p.m. Makeup Slot

Sunday, June 7, 2020

8 p.m. Makeup Slot

Monday, June 8, 2020

8 a.m. Makeup Slot