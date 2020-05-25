LIST: Here are the food distribution sites in Houston this week

HOUSTON – There will be less food distribution sites in Houston this week due to Memorial Day weekend and the end of the school year.

Houston Independent School District is transitioning to its summer food curbside summer meals program for students, which begins June 1.

The district said families will be able to pick up boxed student meals twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at one of 68 designated schools across the district. Boxes may be picked up by students, parents, or other adult family members.

Each box will contain a day’s worth of meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. The district says families will receive several days’ worth of food — three boxes on Mondays and four on Thursdays — per child at each pickup.

YMCA sites

This week, however, families can still pick up food at the YMCAs across the area with some changes. There will be no food distribution Monday and the distribution at North Houston Skate Park is canceled Tuesday.

The map below is maintained by the YMCA of Greater Houston. For more information about these sites, go to ymcahouston.org/food-distribution