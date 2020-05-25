Ask 2: When will Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston and other Houston-area county libraries open?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The original question: When will the libraries open?

The answer: Here is when each Houston-area library says they plan to open:

It is uncertain when the Harris County Public Libraries will reopen.

HCPL has decided to postpone its no-contact curbside pickup service, set to begin May 26, due to the extension of the county’s “stay home, work safe" order, according to its website.

The Fort Bend County Libraries website says no date for reopening has been set at this time.

Its Books & More! curbside pickup service is available during the following hours:

Monday through Thursday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations except the Albert George Branch Library in Needville, the Mamie George Branch Library in Stafford, and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. For these branches, the Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday - Closed

The Brazoria County Library System website says all its branches are closed to the public until further notice.

Curbside pickup of held items is available from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Montgomery County Memorial Library System website says the lobby area of all its branches is open on a limited basis.

Current library hours are the following:

Monday through Thursday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday - Closed

The Waller County Library System website says is it closed until further notice.

Curbside service is available at the Brookshire-Pattison branch during its regular hours. The Hempstead Branch is closed for renovation.

The Chambers County Library System website says it is closed until further notice.

Curbside pick-up for reserved items has been available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. since May 4 and will run through May 29.

