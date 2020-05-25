Ask 2: When will Harris, Fort Bend, Galveston and other Houston-area county libraries open?
At KPRC 2, we're dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.
The original question: When will the libraries open?
The answer: Here is when each Houston-area library says they plan to open:
Harris County Public Libraries
It is uncertain when the Harris County Public Libraries will reopen.
HCPL has decided to postpone its no-contact curbside pickup service, set to begin May 26, due to the extension of the county’s “stay home, work safe" order, according to its website.
Fort Bend County Libraries
The Fort Bend County Libraries website says no date for reopening has been set at this time.
Its Books & More! curbside pickup service is available during the following hours:
- Monday through Thursday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations except the Albert George Branch Library in Needville, the Mamie George Branch Library in Stafford, and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. For these branches, the Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sunday - Closed
Galveston County Libraries
- Friendswood Public Library - Closed until further notice. Drive-thru window is still open for items placed on hold by phone or through the library’s website catalog.
- La Marque Public Library - Closed until further notice. Free Wifi is available and accessible 24 hours a day from its parking lot.
- Dickinson Public Library - Now open for adult computer access and faxing, copying and scanning services only. Patrons are required to wear a mask inside the building. To view a list of all measures, click here. Curbside service available through the end of May.
- Rosenberg Library in Galveston - Phased reopening will begin June 1. Patrons and staff must wear masks inside the building and practice social distancing at a minimum of six feet. To view a list of all measures, click here. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston - The building’s projected opening date is July 5.
- Genevieve Miller Public Library in Hitchcock - Closed until further notice. Curbside pickup is available as of May 8. For more information, click here.
- Helen Hall Library in League City - Now open with limited services available and hours of operations reduced. Current library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays only. A maximum of 50 patrons is allowed inside the building at one time. Patrons must check their temperature before visiting and put a mask on before entering. To view a list of all measures, click here.
- Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City - Now open with limited services available exclusively to Texas City residents. A maximum of 45 patrons is allowed inside the library at one time. Patrons must wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing of six feet or more at all times. To view a list of all measures, click here.
- Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe - Now open with some restrictions. A maximum of 12 patrons is allowed inside the library at one time. Patrons must be wearing a mask.
Brazoria County Library System
The Brazoria County Library System website says all its branches are closed to the public until further notice.
Curbside pickup of held items is available from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Montgomery County Memorial Library System
The Montgomery County Memorial Library System website says the lobby area of all its branches is open on a limited basis.
Current library hours are the following:
- Monday through Thursday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday - Closed
Waller County Library System
The Waller County Library System website says is it closed until further notice.
Curbside service is available at the Brookshire-Pattison branch during its regular hours. The Hempstead Branch is closed for renovation.
Chambers County Library System
The Chambers County Library System website says it is closed until further notice.
Curbside pick-up for reserved items has been available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. since May 4 and will run through May 29.
