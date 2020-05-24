82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

During coronavirus pandemic, a new crepe and waffle spot in Cypress opens up

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Cypress, Food, Crepes, Waffles, Support Local
Sleek Creperie & Cafe
Sleek Creperie & Cafe (Sleek Creperie & Cafe)

Sleek Creperie & Cafe is now open in Cypress.

The new cafe opened on May 22 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The crepe and waffle spot is offering a limited menu during its soft opening.

Items include coffee, sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads, sandwiches and wraps.

Operating hours are currently from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. daily.

Sleek Creperie & Cafe is located at 28610 Hwy 290, Suite F-02 Cypress, Texas.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: