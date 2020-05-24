During coronavirus pandemic, a new crepe and waffle spot in Cypress opens up
Sleek Creperie & Cafe is now open in Cypress.
The new cafe opened on May 22 after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The crepe and waffle spot is offering a limited menu during its soft opening.
Items include coffee, sweet and savory crepes, waffles, salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Operating hours are currently from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. daily.
Sleek Creperie & Cafe is located at 28610 Hwy 290, Suite F-02 Cypress, Texas.
