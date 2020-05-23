Senior living community in Bryan reports 45 cases of COVID-19

Parc at Traditions, a senior living community in Bryan reported 45 cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

Of the 191 individuals tested, 34 residents and 11 employees at the facility have tested positive for the virus. The majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic, facility representatives said in a release.

These findings come days after the senior living facility had private COVID-19 testing conducted on May 19 for all residents and staff as a step to gain visibility into the COVID-19 status of the community.

Cases at Parc at Traditions account for 45 of Brazos county’s 436 cases, according to officials with the Brazos County Health District.

“The Brazos County Health District is aware residents and staff at Parc at Traditions senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19," Brazos County public health officials said in a statement. "This is a devastating situation, and we have been and will continue to be in close collaboration with the facility’s administration to provide education and guidance moving forward.”

Parc at Traditions has undertaken several measures following the findings, including but not limited to immediate quarantine of COVID-19-positive residents, the implementation of regular follow-up COVID-19 testing for all affected residents and associates until no longer necessary, supplemental community sanitization by the Texas National Guard, close monitoring of COVID-19-positive residents for symptoms, a continuation of rigorous screening, disinfection and social distancing protocols, continuation of three times daily resident condition checks and the extension of resident shelter-in-place restrictions, according to the release.

“We continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation and make appropriate real-time adjustments to our operations, based upon guidance of public health agencies,” facility representatives said in the release. “We appreciate the continued support, understanding and commitment of our residents, families and associates as we continue to navigate these uncertain times together.”