Firefighters battle large blaze at apartment complex in Tomball; several units destroyed
TOMBALL, Texas – Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Tomball Thursday.
Cy-Creek firefighters said they were called to put out the blaze at an apartment complex located at 920 Lawrence.
Officials said residents had to evacuate and many of their units are destroyed.
Firefighters said they were able to find the unit where the fire started, but the cause of the fire is still unknown and under further investigation.
