‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family remembers 80-year-old woman stabbed to death during carjacking

HOUSTON – A routine errand turned fatal Saturday at a Walgreens parking lot off South Braeswood Boulevard.

According to the Houston Police Department, Rosalie ‘Rose’ Cook, 80, was stabbed by a knife-wielding suspect as she was getting into her car.

Cook’s son, Chuck and her daughter-in-law, Dawn, are trying to come to terms with the senseless murder.

“She was just a precious lady,” Chuck Cook said. “Well-loved by so many people.”

“She was one-of-a-kind,” Dawn Cook said. “She didn’t deserve it.”

Chuck Cook said the incident is harder to comprehend after finding out his mother’s attacker allegedly has a long criminal history.

“This man has proven he’s a menace to society, he’s proven he has no regard for the law or anybody else,” Chuck Cook said. “Yet, on his own personal recognizance, with a felony conviction for assault, you let him out. Where’s the sense in that? The justice system can’t be counted on in these situations, clearly. Ultimately he won’t harm anyone again.”

The offender was shot and killed by a veteran officer at the scene. According to HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the officer had no choice but to open fire as the suspect charged at him still holding the knife.

“He had no purpose or worth on this earth but to cause pain and agony,” Dawn Cook said. “We’re not the only ones who are victims of his crimes, I’m glad he’s gone.”The man’s identity has yet to be released publicly, however Acevedo, hinted at his past offenses at a press conference on Saturday.

“Our cops are putting their lives on the line, arresting the same person time and again, who’s got a violent history,” Acevedo said. “No one is putting the mic in the hands of the judges that keep putting these crooks out.”

It’s an all too common occurrence said Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union.

“This monster has already been arrested 67 times,” Gamaldi said. “At the time he murdered this innocent 80-year-old woman, he was out on two felony PR bonds.”

The Cook family said their grief has since turned to motivation. According to Chuck Cook, his mother’s death will not be forgotten.

He plans to partner with a victim’s rights group to make sure the justice system does not fail anyone else.

“I’m going to lend my voice and my resources and my time to righting this wrong,” Chuck Cook said. “This shouldn’t happen to anybody.”