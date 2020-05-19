Checklist: What to do if you have to evacuate during a hurricane
With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.
Here’s your checklist if you have to evacuate:
- Make sure your gas tank is full.
- Prepare your vehicle for what could be a very long ride.
- Stock your vehicle with necessities such as water, food, pillows and blankets, toiletries, current maps, baby supplies, pet supplies, prescription medicines, flashlights and extra batteries and cash.
- Bring proper identification and proof of residency—your driver’s license, a utility bill or rent receipt — in case you need Red Cross or FEMA assistance.
- Bring copies of key papers, such as insurance policies
