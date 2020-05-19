93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Checklist: What to do if you have to evacuate during a hurricane

Tags: Weather, Hurricane Headquarters, Hurricane Survival Guide
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With hurricane season approaching, KPRC 2 Hurricane Headquarters is here to help Houstonians power through the storms by providing our audience with everything they need to know to know.

Here’s your checklist if you have to evacuate:

  • Make sure your gas tank is full.
  • Prepare your vehicle for what could be a very long ride.
  • Stock your vehicle with necessities such as water, food, pillows and blankets, toiletries, current maps, baby supplies, pet supplies, prescription medicines, flashlights and extra batteries and cash.
  • Bring proper identification and proof of residency—your driver’s license, a utility bill or rent receipt — in case you need Red Cross or FEMA assistance.
  • Bring copies of key papers, such as insurance policies

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.