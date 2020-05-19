92ºF

ASK2: How can I get to a testing center if I don’t have a car?

Anavid Reyes, KPRC

In this Wednesday, May 6, 2020 photo a medical worker passes a self administered coronavirus test on a pole to a passenger in a car at a drive through testing site in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. The city of Los Angeles is providing free coronavirus tests to anyone who wants one regardless of whether they have symptoms. The offer reflects a parting with state guidelines after the mayor partnered with a startup testing company. The test the city is offering is easier to administer and doesn't require the scarce supplies that have created bottlenecks for expanded testing across California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How can I get to a testing center if I don’t have a car?

Answer: For those who are elderly, disabled or simply don’t have the proper means of transportation, you can call the COVID-19 testing center at: 832-493-4220.

All you have to do is indicate you are a person with disabilities or you simply do not have proper transportation to get to a testing site and they will take it from there.

