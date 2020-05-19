ASK2: How can I get to a testing center if I don’t have a car?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: How can I get to a testing center if I don’t have a car?

Answer: For those who are elderly, disabled or simply don’t have the proper means of transportation, you can call the COVID-19 testing center at: 832-493-4220.

All you have to do is indicate you are a person with disabilities or you simply do not have proper transportation to get to a testing site and they will take it from there.