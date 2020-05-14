Sugar Land residents seeing an uptick in clogged pipes, city says

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land residents are seeing an uptick in clogged pipes, according to city officials.

The city is advising residents to take three steps in helping keep its drains safe and clear.

Here are the following recommendations:

1. Pay attention to what you or your children flush down the toilet.

2. Keep a trash bin in your bathroom to discard anything that can’t be flushed.

3. Remember to only flush the 3 P’s (pee, poop and toilet paper).