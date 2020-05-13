Local funeral home offers virtual services to help grieving families during coronavirus

PEARLAND, Texas – The South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery is now allowing grieving families to plan and attend interactive memorial gatherings from the safety of their homes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the community.

“We can identify people that can even sing, they can talk, they can do a eulogy and it’s going back and forth interactively,” said General Manager Eddie Martinez.

The decision to go online came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distance.

Until recently, only 10 people were allowed to attend funeral services in person.

“The Governor has mandated that we can do 25% capacity, so we’re doing 60 people in our chapel. But still, how do you limit those 60 people?” Martinez said.

Martinez said he understands even virtual services aren’t ideal but said it is the only way to keep everyone safe.

"We are never going to replace interaction between families, the hugs and kisses the embraces. That’s always going to be something that’s needed for the family but in these times that we are in now, this is something we are doing to help out our families,” he said.

Martinez said the interactive funeral services comes at no extra cost to those already planning the funeral. It’s just a way to help the community.