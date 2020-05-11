Harris County extends jury duty suspension through June

HOUSTON – Harris County announced jury duty suspension has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, this is the fifth suspension of the service since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

The previously-extended suspension was set to expire on May 31, but officials decided to extend it again through June 30, according to the release.

“Even though jury service is suspended, the District Clerk’s Office has already rearranged the jury assembly room at 1001 Preston to make sure prospective jurors have the 6 feet separation recommended by the CDC and medical experts whenever juror service resumes,” the release read. “The room previously accommodated 300, now we can only accommodate 60 per call in the main room plus 20 in our overflow.”

Anyone who has received a summons for dates through June 30 does not need to appear or reschedule.

For more information, visit the Harris County District Courts website.