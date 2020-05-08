METRO to open HOV and express lanes on Monday

METRO announced all HOV and HOT (Express) lanes will resume normal operations beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

According to METRO, commuters can plan to take their normal HOV and HOT route along Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59, and U.S. Highway 290 West and toll charges for use of the lanes will resume.

As a reminder, HOV lanes are reserved for high-occupancy vehicles with a driver and one or more passengers.

During non-peak hours, single-occupant vehicles can access the HOV and HOT lanes for a toll.