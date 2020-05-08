HERE 2 HELP: How to find free legal help in Houston during the coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of Houstonians struggling economically or dealing with legal issues that may have come up during the crisis.

Whether you are facing personal financial issues or your small business is going through hardships, there are organizations willing to help by offering legal services at no cost.

Below are ways to get free legal advice from attorneys in Houston and across Texas:

Free legal advice for small businesses

The Houston Small Business Legal Consultations coalition has created a program to provide free legal consultations to small businesses in the Houston area affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteer attorneys will assist small business owners on how to navigate financial assistance programs, taxes, commercial leases, contracts, employment, intellectual property and other general business issues, according to its website.

To qualify for free legal advice a person must be self-employed or be an owner or representative of a small business or non-profit organization. To apply for the program and sign up for a one-hour consultation, click here.

Phone: (832) 393-0652

Free legal advice in Houston

The Houston Bar Association is answering questions to legal issues related to COVID-19 through its LegalLine phone line from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through May.

Calls are free and anonymous but online sign-up is required. To sign up for a free 20-minute consultation with an attorney, click here.

Phone: (713) 759-1133

Lone Star Legal Aid, the fourth largest provider of free legal assistance in the U.S., is currently assisting Harris County residents via telephone. For legal help call the number below between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday or sign up here.

Phone: (713) 652-0077

Free civil legal advice in Texas

TexasLawHelp.org provides free legal help to low-income Texans and can connect you to a legal service provider in your area for help with civil legal issues related to the coronavirus crisis.

Phone: (800) 504-7030

The Young Lawyers Division of the American Bar Association has established a national hotline for those in need of legal services during the coronavirus pandemic through its Disaster Legal Services Program. Texas callers will be directed to someone who can assist them near their area.

Phone: (888) 743-5749