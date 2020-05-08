A tiny homes campsite is opening near Houston this summer

If you’re dying to get out of your house but think there isn’t anywhere safe to travel amid the coronavirus outbreak, think again.

Camping is the perfect getaway that will get you out of your home and away from people.

Skip the crowded airports, restaurants, and tourist attractions, and camp comfortably at the new tiny home cabins coming near Houston.

Getaway, a modern rental company, is opening a campsite in Navasota, just over an hour away from central Houston.

Tiny homes are known for their floor to ceiling windows that allow guests to admire nature from the comfort of their cabin.

All cabin rentals include a queen bed or queen bunks, air conditioning and heat, and a private bathroom with a shower.

Cabins are equipped with a two-burner stove and pots and pans.

Campers can also cook outdoors with the provided firepit and grill.

Every tiny home also comes with a cellphone lockbox so guests can take a break from technology and work.

Getaway Brazos Valley in Navasota is expected to open this summer.

Guests can book their stay online.