Shopping for new boots? Support these 7 small businesses in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Texas, Small Business, Boots, My Texas Happy Place
Cowboy boots with spurs (Pixabay)
No boots are more Texan than those crafted in the Lone Star State.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair, look no further.

Houston is home to a handful of small businesses offering handmade and custom boots.

Some stores are open and currently offer curbside service.

Here are seven local businesses to shop from:

Al’s Handmade Boots

2323 Fannin St, Houston

Houston Custom Boots

6535 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

La Hacienda Boot Co.

2525 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Parker Custom Boots

4123 Hollister Rd, Houston

Republic Boot Co

4222 San Felipe St, Houston

Tejas Custom Boots

415 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Texas Western Shop

4907 N Main St, Houston

