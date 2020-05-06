Shopping for new boots? Support these 7 small businesses in Houston

No boots are more Texan than those crafted in the Lone Star State.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair, look no further.

Houston is home to a handful of small businesses offering handmade and custom boots.

Some stores are open and currently offer curbside service.

Here are seven local businesses to shop from:

Al’s Handmade Boots

2323 Fannin St, Houston

Houston Custom Boots

6535 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

La Hacienda Boot Co.

2525 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Parker Custom Boots

4123 Hollister Rd, Houston

Republic Boot Co

4222 San Felipe St, Houston

Tejas Custom Boots

415 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Texas Western Shop

4907 N Main St, Houston