‘Hamilton’ at Hobby Center postponed. What you need to know.

HOUSTON – The highly-anticipated performance of Broadway’s “Hamilton” scheduled for June at the Hobby Center has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the show was supposed to run from June 30 through August 9, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers have decided to postpone the event.

The Hobby Center is working to find replacement dates before the end of the year. Ticket holders will be notified of the new dates via email, or they can check the BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com for updates.

In the event that the show is unable to be rescheduled, ticket holders will have the option of getting credits to use for future performances or a refund.