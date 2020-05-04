Thousands of Houstonians will adorn their front lawns with blue ribbons in support of frontline workers. Here’s how you can get one.

Agents with the Houston office of Compass are delivering 3,500 blue ribbons to its clients’ neighborhoods for residents to show their support for workers on the frontlines.

Residents are encouraged to hang the ribbons from trees in their front yards.

The blue ribbon is a symbol of gratitude to Houston’s first responders, healthcare and essential workers.

Through the purchase of ribbons, Compass Houston agents raised more than $16,000 for Feed the Front Line which purchases meals from Houston restaurants for nurses, doctors and hospital staff.

Interested in purchasing a blue ribbon for your front yard? Click here to making a donation.