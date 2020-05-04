90ºF

Texas A&M researchers review effectiveness of common materials used for DIY masks

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

This April 3, 2020 selfie photo provided by Coty George shows George in Waianae, Hawaii, wearing a green cloth mask with yellow and orange puakenikeni flowers made by the Hawaii designer Air South. Face masks made with the same colorful prints used for aloha shirts are the latest fashion trend in Hawaii as islanders try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Coty George via AP)
Does your DIY face mask actually protect you from contracting COVID-19?

Experts from Texas A&M are researching which household materials make the most effective filters for face masks, Fox 7 reports.

Scientists from Texas A&M are currently testing common DIY mask materials, officials for the university said.

“We are conducting a study evaluating a wide range of household materials as resources for constructing DIY face masks,” said Sarah D. Brooks, director of Texas A&M University’s Center for Atmospheric Chemistry and the Environment (CACE) and professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in the College of Geosciences.

According to Fox 7, it’s Texas A&M researchers’ goal to give consumers “fact-based” information on different mask materials.

