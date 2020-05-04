Texas A&M researchers review effectiveness of common materials used for DIY masks

Does your DIY face mask actually protect you from contracting COVID-19?

Experts from Texas A&M are researching which household materials make the most effective filters for face masks, Fox 7 reports.

Scientists from Texas A&M are currently testing common DIY mask materials, officials for the university said.

“We are conducting a study evaluating a wide range of household materials as resources for constructing DIY face masks,” said Sarah D. Brooks, director of Texas A&M University’s Center for Atmospheric Chemistry and the Environment (CACE) and professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences in the College of Geosciences.

According to Fox 7, it’s Texas A&M researchers’ goal to give consumers “fact-based” information on different mask materials.