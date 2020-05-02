TikTok video shows HPD helicopter fall from the sky

HOUSTON – Warning: The video below is graphic and might not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

A TikTok video captured the devastating moment an HPD helicopter fell to the ground, killing one officer and leaving the other in critical condition.

Houston resident Jauan Kenney filmed the video early Saturday morning.

“Wait, wait, wait, stop! No, no, no, no!”Kenney screamed in the video. “Oh my God, that helicopter just fell out of the sky."

The officers in the helicopter were responding to a report of bodies found in a nearby bayou , Police Chief Art Acevedo said. The helicopter crashed into part of an apartment complex located at 17050 Imperial Valley Drive, near the Greenspoint neighborhood in north Houston.

Members of the Houston Fire Department cut the officer out of the wreckage, Acevedo said.

Both officers were flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition. HPD officer Jason Knox, 35, died at the hospital. HPD officer Chase Cormier, 35, sustained multiple injuries in the crash, including a broken back, his wife Brooke Cormier wrote in a Facebook post. Cormier underwent surgery Saturday.

None of the residents of the apartment complex were injured in the crash.

“They were able to avoid going into the actual apartment buildings where people were sleeping and were able to, basically, they clipped a part of the clubhouse,” Acevedo said.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Agency and the Houston Police Department will conduct a joint investigation into the crash. In a briefing Saturday afternoon, Acevedo said the joint investigation could take weeks, if not months.

