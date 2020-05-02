Artwork painted by Houston Zoo animals for sale online
Humans aren’t the only ones getting artsy with all their downtime in quarantine.
With a little help from their keepers, Houston Zoo animals are painting masterpieces of their own.
Elephants, sea lions, gorillas, bears, tigers and more are taking a brush to the canvas to raise money to help save their friends in the wild.
Their creations range from elephant kisses to vibrant brushstrokes painted by goats to a cheetah’s paw prints across a canvas.
The one-of-a-kind animal art is available for sale on the Houston Zoo website.
Paintings range from $50 - $250 and include an unmatted flat canvas, a photo of the animal artist with a short biography, and cover shipping and handling costs for domestic orders.
Click here to see more art painted by Houston Zoo animals.
