Artwork painted by Houston Zoo animals for sale online

Humans aren’t the only ones getting artsy with all their downtime in quarantine.

With a little help from their keepers, Houston Zoo animals are painting masterpieces of their own.

Elephants, sea lions, gorillas, bears, tigers and more are taking a brush to the canvas to raise money to help save their friends in the wild.

Their creations range from elephant kisses to vibrant brushstrokes painted by goats to a cheetah’s paw prints across a canvas.

"Kiss and Spray 1" by Shanti and Baylor (Houston Zoo)

The one-of-a-kind animal art is available for sale on the Houston Zoo website.

Paintings range from $50 - $250 and include an unmatted flat canvas, a photo of the animal artist with a short biography, and cover shipping and handling costs for domestic orders.

"Whispered Secrets" by Dash and Dinari (Houston Zoo)

"Bold and Beautiful" by Denver (Houston Zoo)

Click here to see more art painted by Houston Zoo animals.