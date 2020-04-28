Ask 2: Do I still have to self-quarantine if I travel to Texas from Louisiana?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Original Question: I am a Texas resident with a home in Louisiana. I am having a hard time figuring out if the border between Texas and Louisiana remains closed. Do we still have to register and self-quarantine if we go to Louisiana?

Answer: Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that since the state has seen a sustained drop in new coronavirus cases over the last 17 days, health officials have given him the OK to begin a phased reopening of Texas.

The current statewide “stay home” order will expire on Thursday and starting Friday, May 1, Phase 1 of the reopening of Texas will begin. As part of Phase 1, restaurants, retailers, museums and libraries can reopen, provided they follow strict social distancing and hygiene protocols.

Along with that, as part of his Executive Order signed Monday, Abbott is lifting the travel restrictions for people coming to Texas from Louisiana.

As of Friday, people who are coming to Texas from Louisiana or New Orleans will no longer need to self-quarantine. If you are in quarantine currently because of travel to Louisiana, your quarantine will be terminated as of Friday.

People traveling from New York, Chicago, Detroit and other places will still need to self-quarantine for 14 days after coming to Texas.

Read the full Executive Order below:

