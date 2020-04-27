Houston couple ties the knot online as family, friends joined virtually

HOUSTON – Julie Rowe and Robert Harpold first met online and then got engaged. But as fate would have it, they would also tie the knot online.

“We are excited,” said Rowe.

Getting married online wasn’t the couple’s first choice. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left them with no choice.

“We just wanted to do this, because we waited so long to meet each other, and we just don’t want to wait any longer,” said Rowe.

The couple initially planned to have a traditional wedding on April 26th. But like many engaged couples, they were met with uncertainty and didn’t want to postpone their wedding.

The couple decided to get married at home and invite their friends online to join on the set date. They asked a good friend, Anisha Arora, to officiate their wedding online.

“You can still try to embody the feeling of everyone being there and enjoying something that is so special but online,” said Arora.

The couple exchanged vows, cut the cake, and toasted to a lifetime of love and happiness from the comfort of their living room while family and friends watched from their homes.

The couple plans to have a traditional wedding in July.