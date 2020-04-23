Houston woman accused of assaulting her mother over watching President Trump on TV, deputies say

A woman is accused of assaulting her mother over watching President Donald Trump on TV on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Orlean Neave, 47, was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly individual who is over 65.

According to court records, Neave’s mother was watching her kids and when she returned the two got into an argument over Trump being on the television and how she wouldn’t put on cartoons for the children to watch. The mother said Neave became upset because she was watching Fox News, the argument continued and when the mother grabbed Neave’s keys, that’s when she said her daughter charged at her and attacked, according to court records.

The mother said her daughter slapped her on the side of the face with her hand twice, according to court documents. Neave’s husband, who was in the home, broke up the fight.

Neave told deputies that her mother was pushing her and that she slapped her mother in self-defense, according to court documents. Neave said she hit her mother a second time because she “dared her” and admitted she knew it was wrong, according to court documents.

The mother told deputies she did not want to press charges against her daughter.