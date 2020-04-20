Big rigs block East Freeway Monday in apparent protest over wages, HPD says

HOUSTON – Several big rigs blocked the East Freeway Monday afternoon in an apparent protest over wages, according to the Houston Police Department.

SKY 2 captured multiple 18-wheelers blocking lanes, causing heavy traffic for drivers in the area.

Police said several 18-wheeler drivers were moved to an empty Fiesta parking lot in the 12000 block of East Freeway.

HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo, commanders, PIO at scene of 18-wheeler driver demonstration- apparently over issue of wages. Multiple drivers have been moved to empty Fiesta parking lot at 12201 East Freeway. Media should stage in shaded area at front right of store. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/gtAFVuHBHI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 20, 2020

