Big rigs block East Freeway Monday in apparent protest over wages, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Several 18-wheeler drivers protested pay Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON – Several big rigs blocked the East Freeway Monday afternoon in an apparent protest over wages, according to the Houston Police Department.

SKY 2 captured multiple 18-wheelers blocking lanes, causing heavy traffic for drivers in the area.

Police said several 18-wheeler drivers were moved to an empty Fiesta parking lot in the 12000 block of East Freeway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

