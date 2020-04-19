VIDEO: Tornado touches down south of Houston near West Columbia

HOUSTON – A tornado was spotted by a National Weather Service storm spotter on Sunday afternoon.

The spotter confirmed a tornado at 2:09 p.m. located south of Houston, near West Columbia, moving east at 30 mph, according to the NWS.

Officials said the tornado made landfall for about two minutes then lifted.

Here are a few social media posts of the tornado near West Columbia:

Confirmed tornado near West Columbia, TX a few minutes ago. @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/csXJaMj5n8 — Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) April 19, 2020

TORNADO CONFIRMED with the storm bearing down on West Columbia in Brazoria County. SEEK SHELTER NOW! Put as many walls between you and the tornado as possible. #kprc2 #hounews #houwx pic.twitter.com/VQysSttiwl — Aaron Barker (@newsybarker) April 19, 2020