VIDEO: Tornado touches down south of Houston near West Columbia

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – A tornado was spotted by a National Weather Service storm spotter on Sunday afternoon.

The spotter confirmed a tornado at 2:09 p.m. located south of Houston, near West Columbia, moving east at 30 mph, according to the NWS.

Officials said the tornado made landfall for about two minutes then lifted.

Here are a few social media posts of the tornado near West Columbia:

