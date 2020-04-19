Sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies announced for April 25 through April 27

HOUSTON – While it may feel like the whole world has paused, natural disasters will continue to occur amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar established a sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies from April 25 to April 27.

The primary intent of the law that established this holiday is to help Texans prepare for events like hurricanes and turbulent spring storms.

“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said. “As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes."

Hegar urges Texans to shop online or practice strict social distancing measures for in-store purchases during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The list of tax-free items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment that are required during the coronavirus pandemic.

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

These include:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Things that you might want to stock up on but do NOT qualify are: