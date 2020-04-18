SUPPORT LOCAL: This pop-up shop says it has its own day by proclamation of the City of Houston

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is the Pop Up Shop Galleria?

The Pop Up Shop Galleria is a collection of local artists, makers and entrepreneurs focused on creating great quality products for you to love for years to come.

How did the business start?

The Pop Up Shop came from a few of the I Speak Boutique clients looking to expand their businesses into brick and mortar while still maintaining a social and digital presence. Founder Brooke Santos of I Speak Boutique, utilized her 25 years of Fortune 500 Companies retail experience to create the Pop Up Shop. She curated a collection of artists, makers and entrepreneurs for the Pop Up Shop. The business’s competitive difference is that vendors use their time at the shop to gather important feedback from customers on their creations and the direction of the individual companies. “We also are an amazing support group for one another and are constantly helping elevate each of the businesses,” founder Brooke Santos wrote to KPRC.

What services does the Pop Up Shop Galleria offer?

This month, the shop was hosting 20 local businesses. To date, the shop has hosted over 100 businesses.

“Small local businesses deserve to be at the Galleria Mall, just like national retailers,” Santos wrote. "By us starting the Pop Up Shop Galleria, we are giving that opportunity to local small businesses.

The Pop Up Shop even has its own day by proclamation of the City of Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit popupshopgalleria.com to view its vendors and their products.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.