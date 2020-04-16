SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Texas Drone Pros, who says they are ‘Texas’ only walk-in racing drone store’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“My business partner and I founded Catalyst Machineworks about six years ago with a vision of taking over the racing drone world,” the company wrote to KPRC. “We have successfully grown this business into one that supports us and our employees full time. In late 2019 we decided to risk it all and open a ‘brick and mortar’ store to assist those who want to get into drone racing or freestyle flying but need help.”

What services does Texas Drone Pros offer?

Texas Drone Pros manufacture, design and sell fast racing drones.

“Our FPV (first-person view) drones are a really great way to have some fun without leaving your house or yard," the company wrote. "We have beginner kits starting at just $179 that include a drone, FPV goggles and a controller. We are Texas’ only walk-in racing drone store.”

Where is Texas Drone Pros located?

Texas Drone Pros is located at 4732 Farm to Market 2920 Suite 9.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit txdronepros.com to view its products.

