Owner of The Tasting Room hands out free meals weekly to furloughed hospitality workers

HOUSTON – The owner of The Tasting Room, Jerry Lasco, is handing out some relief with every bag of lasagna.

Weeks after thousands of people were forced out of jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lasco stepped up to help fellow hospitality workers by providing a weekly free meal.

Every Tuesday, Lasco hands out free lasagna that feeds a family of four to anyone working in the hospitality industry that’s unemployed or furloughed.

Lasco created a GoFundMe account to raise money for meals. For every $1,000 raised, 250 families of four can be fed.

To help out Lasco’s cause, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/food-for-laid-off-hospitality-industry

The curbside meals are available from 4-6 p.m.

Lasco plans to hand out free meals next Thursday to first responders and health care professionals at Max’s Wine Dive on Washington Avenue from 3-6 p.m.