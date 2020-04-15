49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Coast Guard searching Dickinson Bay for missing kayaker

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Dickinson, Coast Guard
A helicopter flies over Dickinson Bay in Texas City, Texas, during a search for a missing kayaker.
A helicopter flies over Dickinson Bay in Texas City, Texas, during a search for a missing kayaker. (KPRC)

TEXAS CITY, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching Dickinson Bay on Wednesday after a kayak overturned.

Authorities said they received a call about 4:30 a.m. regarding the flipped kayak from one of the two people who were in the watercraft.

That person was able to swim to a marshy area on the western side of the bay and call 911, officials said. That person was taken to UTMB Galveston for treatment.

Crews are using boats and a helicopter to search for the missing kayaker.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: