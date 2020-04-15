Coast Guard searching Dickinson Bay for missing kayaker

TEXAS CITY, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching Dickinson Bay on Wednesday after a kayak overturned.

Authorities said they received a call about 4:30 a.m. regarding the flipped kayak from one of the two people who were in the watercraft.

That person was able to swim to a marshy area on the western side of the bay and call 911, officials said. That person was taken to UTMB Galveston for treatment.

Crews are using boats and a helicopter to search for the missing kayaker.

This story is developing.