Takeout Shoutout: The Burger Joint in the spotlight

HOUSTON – The Burger Joint is a simple, nothing flashy, down-home, burger place that offers delicious, juicy hamburgers without taking itself too seriously.

The restaurant, located 2703 Montrose Boulevard, opens everyday at 11 a.m. and offers fresh, never frozen, wholesome beef burgers with lots of flavor. They also serve more than 20 draft beers and a number of fantastic milk shakes, including two specialty shakes that are made with beer. That’s right, beer!

What we love about The Burger Joint is again the simplicity. They serve up thick, juicy, burgers made with wholesome ingredients that are prepared with care.

In addition to the burgers, they serve a number of specialty French fry recipes that will delight your palate.

The Burger Joint is located right in the heart of Montrose and offers curbside pickup to make your take-out as simple as possible.