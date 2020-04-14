SUPPORT LOCAL: CityView Catering is offering free delivery of its ‘fresh-from-scratch’ food in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

CVC Events, Inc. started 14 years ago with drop off catering and some home events. Over the years, the company has grown to service an extensive range of clients with its signature service and cuisine. “Whatever the celebration or location you can rest assured that all the details will be handled with our special flair and attention to detail that guarantees a successful event," the company wrote to KPRC. “As a full-service caterer, we offer extensive menu selections, experienced event planning, venue selection, coordination of rentals, entertainment and service staff. Our unique approach is to partner with our clients to produce events that accomplish their overall objectives. Our knowledgeable event specialists, innovative chefs, and professional staff work with you to make your event an outstanding success worthy of bragging guests.”

What services does CityView Catering offer?

“When it is time to let your hair down and unwind, CVC Events, Inc. is there to assure your event is flawless," the company wrote. “From drop off catering, corporate socials, vibrant galas or any occasions that require the attention of service professionals, we strive to fulfill our clients every need. Innovative cuisine and our friendly and attentive staff are the tip of the iceberg. CVC Events, Inc. can provide and coordinate every aspect of your event. We do as little or much as you need.”

Where is CityView Catering located?

CityView Catering is based out of northwest Houston.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

City View Catering is offering fresh-from-scratch food available through curbside pickup and free delivery within the Greater Houston area. "Enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine from the comfort of your own home. Choose from piping hot and ready to serve or heat and serve later, " the company wrote. “We love you Houston and thank you for your continued support!”

Visit cityviewcatering.com for more information.

