Man found dead in Houston’s Third Ward

HOUSTON – A man was found shot to death Tuesday in Houston’s Third Ward.

The shooting was reported about 12:45 a.m. near the corner of St. Charles and Berry streets.

According to Houston police, officers received reports of shots being fired in the area. Officers found the man’s body during a search for the source of the gunshots.

Detectives said the man had been shot at least once, but it was not immediately clear how many shots were fired.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.