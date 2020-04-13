SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know Fluff Bake Bar, owned and operated by pastry chef Rebecca Masson

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Fluff Bake Bar?

Fluff Bake Bar is a local bakery that specializes in cookies.

How did the business start?

Owner and pastry chef Rebecca Masson attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 2000 before moving to Houston in 2007. She began working for chefs such as Ryan Pera and Chris Shepherd before starting her own bakery. Fluff Bake Bar started making baked goods for wholesale and direct to consumer in 2011. The bakery first opened inside Revival Market. In 2015, Masson opened her first storefront in Midtown and recently moved locations to the Heights.

Where is Fluff Bake Bar located?

Fluff Bake Bar is located in the Heights.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by purchasing gift cards, merchandise or its “12 reasons to smile” cookie box online, using its curbside service and ordering for take-out.

