SUPPORT LOCAL: This Cypress-area restaurant says it offers ‘a taste of home cooking with cajun, creole and Italian influences’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them.

How did the business start?

“Verna Mae’s is named after our family matriarch,” the restaurant wrote to KPRC. “We offer a taste of home cooking with cajun, creole and Italian influences ‘just like momma used to make’."

The restaurant is family-owned and operated.

Where is Verna Mae’s located?

Verna Mae’s just celebrated its two-year anniversary since opening up in the Cypress area.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Verna Mae’s has delivery and curbside pickup available. The restaurant is offering its full menu, as well as catering, family-style meals and Louisiana-style crawfish boiled daily.

Visit vernamaes.com to view its menu. You can give them a ring at (832) 674-4976.

