Single-car accident leaves woman dead, man injured, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man injured after an accident in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Campbell Road and Raider Circle, police said.

Officers said the driver of a blue vehicle was headed northbound on Campbell when he lost control, drove into a ditch and hit a pole.

Police said the man driving the car survived the crash and was rushed to a hospital. The woman in the passenger seat – who did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt -- was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash. It does not appear any other vehicles were involved, police said.