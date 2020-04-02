SUPPORT LOCAL: Best Collision Center offering virtual services for customers with foreign and domestic cars

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Best Collision Center?

Best Collision Center offers full-service body and paint repair for vehicles.

Where is Best Collision Center located?

Best Collision Center is located in the Memorial area.

What services does Best Collision Center offer?

Best Collision Center has been in service for 20 years. The business, founded by Steve Gerardi, specializes in Mazda and all foreign and domestic cars. It also does specialty repair on high-end vehicles.

“We take the hassle out of dealing with cut-rate body shops and deliver a superior product to our customers,” the center wrote to KPRC.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by scheduling a virtual service through bestcollision.net.

