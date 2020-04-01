SUPPORT LOCAL: Meet Roots in Harmony owners who say their small business has suffered immensely due to coronavirus

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Roots in Harmony?

Roots in Harmony is a family-owned business that sells ayurvedic teas and natural remedies. It uses certified organic herbs and hand-roasted spices.

“We craft each blend ourselves using whole ingredients, and never add sweeteners, flavors or anything artificial. Our teas focus on building immunity, reducing inflammation, supporting healthy digestion and promoting mind-body balance,” the owners said.

How did the business start?

“We are two sisters, Rubina and Neelam, who absolutely love tea, and have a deep, profound respect for the healing power of Ayurveda. But, if anyone had told us even a few years ago we’d be running a tea business, with our weekends spent at farmers’ markets, we wouldn’t have believed them! Now, it’s all we do, with our family’s love and support. We get to share our passion with our community, and spend our days hand-crafting Ayurveda-inspired teas and remedies. It all started a few years ago with pain. Intense pain. Though Rubina always had digestive issues, it suddenly became unbearable. Rather than relying on heavy meds, she went to our mom for an ayurvedic remedy. Not only was the stomach pain gone, but the teas helped with overall energy, immunity and improved health. We have always been taught to share our knowledge with others. This is why we launched Roots in Harmony as a farmers’ market business to have real conversations and educate others about the healing power of Ayurveda. For those who may be unfamiliar, Ayurveda is the sister science of Yoga, a 5,000 year old mind-body science about bringing balance to one’s life. Though there are certified Ayurvedic practitioners, many ayurvedic remedies are passed down from generation to generation. Growing up, we took this ancient wisdom for granted, but feel grateful to now experience and share its benefits with others. Last summer, we started teaching kids about ayurvedic teas at a camp, and hope to start classes for adults in the post-COVID-19 world!”

Where is Roots in Harmony located?

Roots in Harmony is usually at local farmer’s markets but its products are also available at coffee shops, restaurants, cafes and co-ops in Houston.

How is Roots in Harmony dealing with current challenges?

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, our small business has suffered immensely due to the closure of all our farmer’s markets. Several of our teas are excellent for building immunity and would love to share them with the Houston community during this crucial time. We hope fellow Houstonians will make this a time to support local businesses and the local economy.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Roots in Harmony is offering free shipping on orders of $25 or more on its website.